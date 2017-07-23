501.5
Sibley Memorial seeks buyouts to close ‘significant budget gap’

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline July 23, 2017 10:38 pm 07/23/2017 10:38pm
Johns Hopkins-owned Sibley Memorial Hospital is seeking employee buyouts to close a projected financial budget gap in 2018.

According to a report in The Washington Post, President and CEO Chip Davis sent a letter to employees announcing the buyouts, citing a drop in inpatient activity, rising costs for labor, supplies and technology and the overall shift in health care toward value-based care.

Employees have until Aug. 11 to accept a buyout, with final decisions coming by the end of the month. The buyout program offers employees one week of pay for every year of service — up to 12 years — and a cash bonus of $15,000.

Davis intends to discuss the offer with employees Monday at a town hall-style meeting, the Post reported.

“While Sibley’s overall financial situation remains strong, hospital leadership along with the Sibley Board of Trustees, have identified opportunities for financial improvement,” Gary Stephenson, hospital spokesman, said in an emailed statement over the weekend.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Latest News Washington Business Journal
