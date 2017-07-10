501.5
Shakespeare Theatre Company resurrects controversial Southwest D.C. project

July 10, 2017
The Shakespeare Theatre Company is resurrecting its plan to consolidate some of its operations in Southwest D.C. a year after withdrawing plans for the controversial project called “The Bard.”

The theater company recently unveiled new plans for a development at 501 Eye St. SW and is looking to submit a planned unit development application in the weeks ahead, according to Hill Rag. The new plan, designed by designed Shalom Baranes Associates, reduces density by about a third and reducing the number of apartments from 131 to 112, according to the report.

The Bard is aimed at bringing together the theater company’s administration space, costume shop, artist housing and educational facilities under one roof, in the former Southeastern University site at Sixth and Eye streets SW. The Shakespeare Theatre Company’s performances will continue to be at two downtown stages: the Lansburgh Theatre and the Sidney Harman Hall, both near Verizon Center.

