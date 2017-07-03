Private equity group to buy NCI

Private equity investor H.I.G. Capital LLC said Monday it plans to acquire NCI Inc. (NASDAQ: NCIT), a Reston-based government IT firm, for $283 million in cash.

H.I.G. said it will tender an offer no later than July 17 and acquire all outstanding stock in the Reston company for $20 per share. This would represent a 5.2 percent discount from NCI’s closing stock price of $21.10 Friday.

Shares of NCI fell 5.6 percent in morning trading Monday.

At a $283 million purchase price, H.I.G. Capital is buying NCI at a multiple of 9.8 times its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the last twelve months. Typically, government services companies sell for between 6 and 12 times EBITDA, meaning NCI falls closer to the higher end of that spectrum.

Led by CEO Paul Dillahay and Chairman Charles Narang, NCI counted roughly 2,000 employees across more than 100 locations worldwide.

H.I.G., with $21 billion in equity capital under management, is based in…