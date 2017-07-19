501.5
Planned Mount Vernon Triangle hotel includes rooftop bar, historic structures

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline July 19, 2017 2:59 pm 07/19/2017 02:59pm
We’re getting a closer look at the 190-room hotel Douglas Development Corp. has planned for Sixth and K streets NW — including how the project might incorporate two old buildings on the site.

Douglas has proposed the 13-story hotel for 601 K St. NW, next door to the building Douglas also developed for the American Association of Medical Colleges at Seventh and K streets NW. The plans call for a rooftop bar and the incorporation of two bits of historic architecture into the new building’s facade.

The site currently houses two small structures and a parking lot; the renderings the company submitted to the Board of Zoning Appeals show parts of those buildings being incorporated into the new hotel.

The most distinctive of the two is a red Spanish tile-roofed building that houses offices. Another unused building with a similar Spanish-tile awning on its front facade sits behind the first building.

Renderings show the white building with the Spanish roof serving as a covering and entryway…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

business Business & Finance Latest News Washington Business Journal
