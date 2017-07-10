501.5
Maryland lawmakers blast decision to spike FBI headquarters effort

July 10, 2017
Maryland’s congressional delegation reacted harshly Monday evening to the news that the federal government is spiking its search for a new headquarters for the nation’s chief law enforcement office after more than four years in the works.

The General Services Administration was slated to announce Tuesday morning its decision to cancel its solicitation for a consolidated headquarters to be built in Greenbelt, Landover or Springfield. The decision follows a House subcommittee’s vote to withdraw $200 million in funding for the $2.5 billion project and the GSA’s March announcement that it would not advance the project without full funding.

“If reports that the General Services Administration is canceling the plan for the fully consolidated FBI headquarters relocation project are true, this is an extremely alarming development,” Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Md., said in a statement. “By canceling the current FBI headquarters relocation procurement process, the Trump Administration and Republicans…

