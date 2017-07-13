Mark Ein is raising money for another ‘blank check’ company

Serial investor and venture capitalist Mark Ein is looking to buy yet another company.

Just weeks after his Capitol Acquisition Corp. III officially merged its $350 million in cash with media company Cision, Ein is back at it with another “blank check” company — this time with plans to raise up to $402.5 million.

A “blank check” company raises funds in an IPO and then invests the cash to buy or merge with another company. Investors buy up shares in the company as a kind of bet on the person leading it to make a good choice, and companies can merge with it instead of going through a traditional IPO, which is fraught with risks.

Ein’s Capitol Investment Corp. IV will offer 35 million shares at $10 each for $350 million, although additional shares available to underwriters could drive the total amount to $402.5 million, according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

There is no IPO date, although the filings state the company expects to begin trading publicly 52 days…