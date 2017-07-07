Inova Health System inks $60 million proton therapy deal

Inova Health System plans to begin offering proton beam therapy at its Inova Schar Cancer Institute by 2020 after signing a $60 million contract for a proton system from Reston-based Ion Beam Applications S.A.

The deal comes after Inova received regulatory permission to build a $92.3 million center that offers proton beam therapy and MRI simulator services. The project is part of broader ambitions for Inova’s personalized health campus to “develop a national comprehensive cancer program for both cancer treatment and research.”

The health system plans to centralize all of Inova Fairfax Hospital’s cancer treatment services, including radiation therapy services, at its Inova Center for Personalized Health campus located across Gallows Road from the hospital.

The $250 million project, which includes the 12-story Inova Schar Cancer Institute and a 75,000-square foot radiation oncology addition, is still under construction and expected to open next summer.

Competition to offer proton beam…