Hogan Lovells to shift Northern Virginia office to The Boro

The Meridian Group has landed the region’s second-largest law firm as a marquee tenant at The Boro, its mixed-use development near the Greenboro Metro station in Tysons.

Hogan Lovells, with more than 580 local lawyers, has signed a lease for 44,500 square feet in in the mixed-use project’s 20-story Boro Tower. The law firm plans to relocate its Northern Virginia office from Park Place II at 7930 Jones Branch Drive starting in June 2019. It will take up all of the new building’s 17th floor and half of its 16th.

The law firm will join Tegna (NYSE: TGNA), the former Gannett Co. Inc., which claimed the building’s top two and a half floors as part of a planned relocation from 7950 Jones Branch Drive. The the 440,000-square-foot building is one piece of a larger mixed-use redevelopment of SAIC’s 18-acre headquarters campus.

In addition to Tegna and Hogan Lovells, Meridian has inked a number of other notable deals at The Boro including drawing M.C. Dean from Dulles to one of the property’s…