Harris Corp.’s government IT spinoff settles on a new name

The Herndon-based government IT services division that spun off from Harris Corp. (NYSE: HRS) has a new name.

The spinoff, which was acquired by New York-based private equity group Veritas Capital in a $690 million cash deal in April, will henceforth be known as Peraton. The name comes from a combination of “per” and “imperative,” according to a press release.

Since the sale, the Peraton had been operating under the name MHVC Acquisition Corporation.

The spinoff has been busy working to fill its high-ranking positions. Shea joined as CEO last month, and in June the company also added three new executives.

According to Melbourne, Florida-based Harris, its IT services division generated $1.168 billion in revenue in the fiscal year that ended in July 2016. It expects to have a similar annual revenue this year, and employs about 900 people in the D.C. area. The unit serves NASA’s Space Communications Network and Deep Space Network programs.