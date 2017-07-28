501.5
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Washington Business Journal » Harris Corp.'s government IT…

Harris Corp.’s government IT spinoff settles on a new name

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline July 28, 2017 9:54 am 07/28/2017 09:54am
Share

The Herndon-based government IT services division that spun off from Harris Corp. (NYSE: HRS) has a new name.

The spinoff, which was acquired by New York-based private equity group Veritas Capital in a $690 million cash deal in April, will henceforth be known as Peraton. The name comes from a combination of “per” and “imperative,” according to a press release.

Since the sale, the Peraton had been operating under the name MHVC Acquisition Corporation.

The spinoff has been busy working to fill its high-ranking positions. Shea joined as CEO last month, and in June the company also added three new executives.

According to Melbourne, Florida-based Harris, its IT services division generated $1.168 billion in revenue in the fiscal year that ended in July 2016. It expects to have a similar annual revenue this year, and employs about 900 people in the D.C. area. The unit serves NASA’s Space Communications Network and Deep Space Network programs.

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Latest News Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Don't Miss

Inside former Ravens Star Ray Lewis' $2.5M Maryland mansion

Retired Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis listed his Maryland mansion on the market. See photos of the 6,600-square-foot, seven-bedroom home.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?