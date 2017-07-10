GSA cancels search for consolidated FBI headquarters

The nation’s top law enforcement agency will have to stay put in its deteriorating downtown D.C. headquarters for the foreseeable future.

The General Services Administration has pulled the plug on its search for a consolidated FBI headquarters in either suburban Maryland or Northern Virginia, more than five years after a government watchdog concluded the agency had outgrown its aging J. Edgar Hoover headquarters on Pennsylvania Avenue and needed to plan for its long-term future.

The GSA was scheduled to notify interested parties of its decision Tuesday morning, less than a month after a key House subcommittee proposed stripping $200 million in funding for the $2.5 billion project for the government’s next fiscal year.

The GSA stalled the project in March due to a lack of congressional appropriations, and President Donald Trump did not include any funding in his version of the government’s 2018 budget. A staffer with the House Appropriations Committee subcommittee that proposed rescinding…