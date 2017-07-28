Foulger-Pratt has more in store in Eckington

Foulger-Pratt is on the verge of acquiring a prime piece of Eckington property, but it’s not planning the kind of mixed-use, residential over retail development — like its own 328-unit Eckington Park project — currently dominating the neighborhood.

Its project will, however, serve its new neighbors.

Foulger-Pratt is under contract to purchase 72 Florida Ave. NE, the longtime home of the Herson Glass company. The Potomac-based developer has filed a large tract review application with D.C.’s planning office as it intends to build a five-story, 144,067-square-foot self-storage building with a large mural on the exterior wall facing Florida Avenue.

Foulger-Pratt representatives did not return calls.

The Herson family has owned the narrow, .85-acre lot for nearly 90 years. The family closed the glass company two years ago, and is currently renting the single-story building there to The Bush Cos. as a leasing center for its 182-unit Lexicon condominium, under construction at 50 Florida…