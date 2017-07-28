501.5
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Washington Business Journal » Foulger-Pratt has more in…

Foulger-Pratt has more in store in Eckington

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline July 28, 2017 5:00 am 07/28/2017 05:00am
Share

Foulger-Pratt is on the verge of acquiring a prime piece of Eckington property, but it’s not planning the kind of mixed-use, residential over retail development — like its own 328-unit Eckington Park project — currently dominating the neighborhood.

Its project will, however, serve its new neighbors.

Foulger-Pratt is under contract to purchase 72 Florida Ave. NE, the longtime home of the Herson Glass company. The Potomac-based developer has filed a large tract review application with D.C.’s planning office as it intends to build a five-story, 144,067-square-foot self-storage building with a large mural on the exterior wall facing Florida Avenue.

Foulger-Pratt representatives did not return calls.

The Herson family has owned the narrow, .85-acre lot for nearly 90 years. The family closed the glass company two years ago, and is currently renting the single-story building there to The Bush Cos. as a leasing center for its 182-unit Lexicon condominium, under construction at 50 Florida…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Latest News Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Don't Miss

Inside former Ravens Star Ray Lewis' $2.5M Maryland mansion

Retired Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis listed his Maryland mansion on the market. See photos of the 6,600-square-foot, seven-bedroom home.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?