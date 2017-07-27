501.5
Discovery takes lead in…

Discovery takes lead in bidding for owner of HGTV, Travel Channel

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline July 27, 2017 8:14 am 07/27/2017 08:14am
Discovery Communications Inc. has now taken the lead in the bidding for the owner of HGTV and Travel Channel.

According to Reuters, Silver Spring-based Discovery has entered into exclusive talks to acquire Scripps Networks Interactive Inc. in a deal that could top $12 billion.

The news comes just a day after reports New York-based Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIA) had taken the lead for Scripps with an all-cash bid. Discovery is fielding a cash-and-stock bid comprised mostly of cash, according to the report, valuing Scripps at about $90 per share. Scripps ended Wednesday trading at $84.07.

A deal could come as early as next week, according to Reuters. A possibility remains that no deal will materialize.

Discovery, Scripps and Viacom declined to comment to Reuters, which based its report on anonymous sources.

Discovery’s interest in Scripps is being driven, at least in part, by a plan to package its unscripted programing from both network operators for a $3 or $4 monthly streaming service.…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Topics:
business Business & Finance Latest News Washington Business Journal
