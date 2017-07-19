501.5
Discovery in talks to acquire the owner of HGTV, Travel Channel

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline July 19, 2017 2:54 pm 07/19/2017 02:54pm
Discovery Communications Inc. is in talks to purchase Scripps Networks Interactive Inc., according to reports.

If a deal were to happen, it would bring some of the biggest brands in cable television together under a single company worth about $19 billion, according to Reuters. Silver Spring-based Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCA) owns the Discovery Channel, Animal Planet and TLC, while Knoxville, Tenn.-based Scripps (NASDAQ: SNI) is the company behind HGTV and the Travel Channel and has a majority stake in the Food Network.

This isn’t the first time the two companies have discussed a deal. Discovery and Scripps held talks in 2014 that ultimately went nowhere. This time around, Viacom Inc. is also in talks to purchase Scripps, according to the Reuters report, meaning there might be more pressure on Discovery CEO David Zaslav to complete a deal.

Much of Zaslav’s focus has been on growing the company’s overseas holdings. It holds the European broadcasting rights to the Olympics through 2024.…

