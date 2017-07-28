Despite how much Americans love their pets, Nestle sees anemic growth in North America

As Switzerland-based food juggernaut Nestle SA prepares to move its North American headquarters, and 750 jobs, to Rosslyn from Glendale, California, it’s seeing anemic growth both domestically and globally.

“The trading environment was challenging in North America, characterized by weak consumer demand. In this context we had broadly flat growth in the U.S.,” Nestle CEO Mark Schneider said in a mid-year earnings call July 27.

Schneider made clear in the sales call which product lines were flat or showed anemic growth in America, including Gerber baby food and its nutrition line, which includes the drink Boost.

But there was a bright spot in America.

“The solid growth in pet care in the U.S. was encouraging and vindicates our interest in this category as one of the key future growth drivers for our group,” Schneider said. Nestle sells pet foods under the Purina brand, including Alpo, Friskies, Fancy Feast and Beneful.

Nestle does not break out its U.S. financial data separately,…