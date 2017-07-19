501.5
Customers sickened at Chipotle location in Sterling, rekindling food safety fears in the chain

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline July 19, 2017 7:34 am 07/19/2017 07:34am
A Sterling location of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. was shut down Tuesday following reports that several of its customers were sickened.

The news comes as the Denver-based food chain has struggled to win back customers following a series of outbreaks of foodborne illness in 2015.

Shares in Chipotle (NYSE: CMG) fell sharply Tuesday morning on the news, then rebounded slightly. It finished trading down 4.34 percent at $374.98. Shares in the company are down from a high of nearly $750 on Aug. 7, 2015.

Cowen and Company analyst Andrew Charles said Tuesday the incident did not seem as serious as the previous outbreaks that have plagued the store, according to The Washington Post, but he cautioned against buying the cheaper shares because of “uncertainty.”

