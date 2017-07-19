501.5
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Washington Business Journal » ​Uniqlo opening pop-up store…

​Uniqlo opening pop-up store in downtown D.C.

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline July 19, 2017 12:04 pm 07/19/2017 12:04pm
Share

Uniqlo, the super popular Japanese fast-fashion retailer, is finally landing in D.C. proper.

The retailer has signed a lease to do a temporary location at 1090 F St. NW in Penn Quarter, which was formerly home to an American Apparel store.

The 3,473-square-foot location is much smaller than a typical Uniqlo store, which carries a wide range of apparel for men and women, including shoes, outerwear and accessories. But the brand plans to use the pop-up as a way to test the market, according to Melissa Webb of Rappaport, who, along with Bill Dickinson and Mike Howard, represented the landlord, Rockrose Development Corp. Uniqlo was represented by Mike Pratt and Jennifer Price of KLNB.

If the store does well in this location, theoretically that could be the go-ahead to move into bigger space in the F Street NW corridor, Webb said. Uniqlo will be in good company in the area, with H&M, Forever21, Sephora, Zara, Gap, Banana Republic and Anthropologie, among others, within a couple of blocks…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Topics:
business Business & Finance Latest News Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Don't Miss

Eastern Shore crab joints

Here's a look at where to go eat crabs on the Eastern Shore. The list is not all-inclusive. It's just a claw in the bucket.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?