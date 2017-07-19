​Uniqlo opening pop-up store in downtown D.C.

Uniqlo, the super popular Japanese fast-fashion retailer, is finally landing in D.C. proper.

The retailer has signed a lease to do a temporary location at 1090 F St. NW in Penn Quarter, which was formerly home to an American Apparel store.

The 3,473-square-foot location is much smaller than a typical Uniqlo store, which carries a wide range of apparel for men and women, including shoes, outerwear and accessories. But the brand plans to use the pop-up as a way to test the market, according to Melissa Webb of Rappaport, who, along with Bill Dickinson and Mike Howard, represented the landlord, Rockrose Development Corp. Uniqlo was represented by Mike Pratt and Jennifer Price of KLNB.

If the store does well in this location, theoretically that could be the go-ahead to move into bigger space in the F Street NW corridor, Webb said. Uniqlo will be in good company in the area, with H&M, Forever21, Sephora, Zara, Gap, Banana Republic and Anthropologie, among others, within a couple of blocks…