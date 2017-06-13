Why this nonagenarian can’t wait to be a part of Rosslyn’s redevelopment

Marvin Weissberg is approaching his 91st birthday.

So naturally, that’s a good time to take on a major redevelopment. He might even move into the residential towers he is pitching for 1901 N. Moore St. in Rosslyn.

Weissberg Investment Corp. recently filed preliminary plans with Arlington County to redevelop the RCA Building, so named for the electronics company that had a presence there long ago. Weissberg was behind its original construction in the late 1960s, and it stands now as the last property in his portfolio.

The new vision is for a 24-story, 407-unit residential tower, a mix of condos and apartments, overlooking the Potomac River and Georgetown — which is the current view from Weissberg’s RCA Building office.

“It’s going to be urban living, and people like urban living,” Weissberg told me. “That’s what we intend to do here. Do I want to live in it? Sure. When they finish it.”

Weissberg started building in Arlington in the early ’60s, shortly after the Roosevelt…