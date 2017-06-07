Why Accenture bought this up-and-coming federal cloud firm

In my conversations with industry bankers and the CEO of Phase One Consulting Group Inc., Jerad Speigel, it was clear that the Alexandria-based government IT consulting firm was a highly sought after acquisition target.

So it came as no surprise when Arlington-based Accenture Federal Services LLC announced Wednesday that it was acquiring the company.

“Clearly we feel like we hit a home run in terms of the right company to become a part of because all of those boxes are checked,” Speigel told me shortly after the announcement was made.

First bought by Bethesda-based private investor RLJ Equity Partners in January 2015, Phase One drew eyes from the investment banking community when at the end of that year, it was named on a $500 million contract to provide Salesforce-based IT consulting to the federal government. In September 2016, Phase One attracted an investment from Salesforce Ventures, the venture capital arm of San Francisco-based Salesforce.com Inc. (NYSE: CRM).

Phase One set…