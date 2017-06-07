800

Who wants to buy the Washington Aqueduct? The Trump administration is itching to find out.

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline June 7, 2017 7:36 am 06/07/2017 07:36am
The Washington Aqueduct, owned and operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers since the Civil War, provides drinking water to roughly 1 million people in D.C. and Northern Virginia.

The Trump administration wants to sell it.

Language in the administration’s proposed fiscal 2018 budget “would authorize the Federal government to sell the Washington Aqueduct, which is the wholesale water supply system for the District of Columbia; Arlington County, Virginia; the City of Falls Church, Virginia; and part of Fairfax County, Virginia.”

“The Washington Aqueduct is the only local water supply system in the Nation owned and operated by the Corps,” Douglas Lamont, representing the assistant secretary of the Army, told the House Appropriations’ subcommittee on energy and water development last month. “Ownership of local water supply is best carried out by State or local government or the private sector where there are appropriate market and regulatory incentives. The proposal to eliminate the…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

