502

Washington Business Journal

Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Washington Business Journal » Watergate Hotel goes full…

Watergate Hotel goes full ‘Scandal’ in honor of break-in’s 45th anniversary

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline June 19, 2017 7:32 am 06/19/2017 07:32am
Share

On June 17, 1972, the Watergate Hotel made scandal history. Forty-five years later, the hotel owner is making sure its guests know it.

Euro Capital Properties announced Friday, on the eve of the 45th anniversary of the Watergate break-in, that it had hired Lyn Paolo, costume designer for the TV shows “Scandal” and “Shameless,” to redo “The Watergate Scandal Room 214” to “create a one-of-a-kind accommodation for hotel guests.”

The Watergate break-in of the Democratic National Committee offices was partially managed from room 214, where G. Gordon Liddy and E. Howard Hunt set up shop and maintained contact with the burglars across the way in the Watergate office building.

Paolo, according to a release, will work closely with Rakel Cohen, Euro Capital’s senior vice president of design and development to “redesign room 214 with soft furnishings and in-room amenities and closet items that showcase the property’s significant history and underscore the guest room’s allure to so many global travelers.”

“Because…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Topics:
business Business & Finance Latest News Washington Business Journal
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Washington Business Journal » Watergate Hotel goes full…
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Don't Miss

Awesome Con 2017

Meticulous face paint, carefully stitched skirts, foam weapons and wigs of every color were on display at Awesome Con in downtown D.C.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Washington Business Journal