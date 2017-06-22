Vencore files for $250 million IPO

Chantilly-based government IT services firm Vencore Inc. is filing for an initial public offering, according to Securities and Exchange Commission documents filed Wednesday.

The IPO announcement comes after more than two years of speculation that the company and its private equity investors, New York-based Veritas Capital, were scoping out potential plans for an exit.

Vencore is offering a stake of $250 million to the public markets, a figure that would represent the total value of common stock the company is offering to its underwriters.

Last month, I wrote about how Vencore was one of the few remaining long-held, private equity-owned government services firm yet to see an exit. PAE, Schafer Corp., Camber Corp. and Wyle Inc. — all companies that had been nearing or in the typical investment exit window of three to five years — were often mentioned in the same breath as Vencore before they all sold off in some way over the last couple years.

One of the major hurdles to a Vencore…