502

Washington Business Journal

Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Washington Business Journal » Vencore files for $250…

Vencore files for $250 million IPO

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline June 22, 2017 8:54 am 06/22/2017 08:54am
Share

Chantilly-based government IT services firm Vencore Inc. is filing for an initial public offering, according to Securities and Exchange Commission documents filed Wednesday.

The IPO announcement comes after more than two years of speculation that the company and its private equity investors, New York-based Veritas Capital, were scoping out potential plans for an exit.

Vencore is offering a stake of $250 million to the public markets, a figure that would represent the total value of common stock the company is offering to its underwriters.

Last month, I wrote about how Vencore was one of the few remaining long-held, private equity-owned government services firm yet to see an exit. PAE, Schafer Corp., Camber Corp. and Wyle Inc. — all companies that had been nearing or in the typical investment exit window of three to five years — were often mentioned in the same breath as Vencore before they all sold off in some way over the last couple years.

One of the major hurdles to a Vencore…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Topics:
business Business & Finance Latest News Washington Business Journal
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Washington Business Journal » Vencore files for $250…
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Don't Miss

17 best affordable destinations in the USA

Whether you’re seeking relaxation or adventure, these cities promise both for a price that won’t break the bank.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Washington Business Journal