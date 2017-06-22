502

Under Armour signs top NBA prospect Josh Jackson

The NBA Draft doesn’t start until Thursday night, but Under Armour Inc. has already made its first pick.

The Baltimore sportswear maker has signed University of Kansas star Josh Jackson, who is widely expected to be a top-five selection in the draft, to an endorsement deal. Kris Stone, a senior marketing director for Under Armour posted about the deal on Instagram and the brand posted about it on Facebook.

Jackson shined for the Jayhawks in his only season, leading them to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament. He was an All-Big 12 First Team member, the Big 12 Freshman of the Year and a second-team All-American.

For Under Armour, Jackson is a potential star with whom it hopes to continue growing its burgeoning footwear business. Under Armour’s footwear sales grew 50 percent in 2016 and exceeded $1 billion for the first time.

Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) has become a player in the basketball shoe segment through its partnership with Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry. The two-time…

