U.S. News ranks D.C. hospital as one of country’s best

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline June 27, 2017 12:01 am 06/27/2017 12:01am
Children’s National Health System again rates as one of the nation’s best on U.S. News & World Report’s annual list of the top pediatric care centers in the country, despite dropping in the ranking.

Last year, the District hospital held the No. 3 position, but it has fallen to No. 10 in this year’s report, which singles out 10 hospitals that excelled in the 10 specialties on which pediatric centers were evaluated. Children’s National earned a No. 1 ranking for neonatology.

Boston Children’s Hospital led the list as the best children’s hospital for the second consecutive year and ranked No. 1 in five of the 10 specialties. The other hospitals that received No. 1 rankings are Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (diabetes and endocrinology; pulmonology), Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston (cardiology and heart surgery) and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis (cancer).

