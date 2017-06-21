These are the fastest-growing perks among employers in 2017

Employers may be pulling back on some benefits in recent years — as in cutting cost sharing for pricey health care benefits— but at least a third of companies in a recent survey say they’ve actually added to their employee perks this year.

The uptick in benefits was due to recruiting challenges and skills shortages for certain types of jobs in 2016, according to the Society for Human Resource Management’s annual survey of more than 3,000 human resource professionals. Companies also have added wellness benefits to help cut costs or compensate for the loss of more costly health benefits, the study said.

Among newer benefits that emerged in the SHRM survey: 28 percent of companies indicated they provided separate cancer insurance, 15 percent make on-site quiet rooms available to workers, 13 percent offered a four-day workweek to employees for all or part of the year and 4 percent offered a bike purchase or bike share subsidy program.

As for which benefits grew the fastest? Click through…