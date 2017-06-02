Washington Business Journal

Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Washington Business Journal » The Vinetta Project wants…

The Vinetta Project wants to boost female founders. A check certainly helps.

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline June 2, 2017 7:03 am 06/02/2017 07:03am
Share

The Vinetta Project strives to support female-founded startups, and it has chosen four more to compete for $20,000 in no-strings-attached funding.

The startups, which all are headquartered in or have strong ties to Greater Washington, will be winnowed down to two at a June 13 semifinal competition to join two others selected in March to compete for the grand prize this fall. They must all be relatively young and have not yet received institutional funding.

They are:

Reston-based Global Healthcare Integrators, which provides medication and therapy management services. Solstice Community Solar, which came out of the District’s Halcyon Incubator. The company aims to create community-centered “solar gardens” that nearby residents can buy into. One of the founders lives in Greater Washington. District-based Open Data Nation, a tech company focused on how to use and prepare open data sets. Tysons-based Sponge Software, which offers a marketing and analytics platform for companies to…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Topics:
business Business & Finance Latest News Washington Business Journal
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Washington Business Journal » The Vinetta Project wants…
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Don't Miss

June entertainment guide

Looking for something fun to do this month? Check out our June entertainment guide.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Washington Business Journal