The Vinetta Project wants to boost female founders. A check certainly helps.

The Vinetta Project strives to support female-founded startups, and it has chosen four more to compete for $20,000 in no-strings-attached funding.

The startups, which all are headquartered in or have strong ties to Greater Washington, will be winnowed down to two at a June 13 semifinal competition to join two others selected in March to compete for the grand prize this fall. They must all be relatively young and have not yet received institutional funding.

They are:

Reston-based Global Healthcare Integrators, which provides medication and therapy management services. Solstice Community Solar, which came out of the District’s Halcyon Incubator. The company aims to create community-centered “solar gardens” that nearby residents can buy into. One of the founders lives in Greater Washington. District-based Open Data Nation, a tech company focused on how to use and prepare open data sets. Tysons-based Sponge Software, which offers a marketing and analytics platform for companies to…