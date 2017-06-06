Study: D.C. one-ups Maryland and Virginia in creating a strong economy

The District has the fifth-best economy in the U.S., according to a new analysis from WalletHub.

D.C. earned this rank, topping Maryland and Virginia, because of its strong economic activity, economic health and innovation potential, according to the study. The city ranks No. 4 in the country for annual median household income and No. 8 for GDP growth, but falls more to the middle of the pack for startup activity (No. 24) and percentage of jobs in high-tech industries (No. 27).

WalletHub’s “Best & Worst State Economies” analysis for 2017 compared 50 states and the District across 27 metrics that inform economic strength and performance, according to the personal finance site.

The best state economies exist in Washington, California, Utah and Massachusetts, according to the study. Maryland and Virginia, though, aren’t far behind.

Maryland occupies the No. 9 spot and Virginia sits at No. 13. Although Maryland is average for economic activity (No. 18) and economic health (No. 28),…