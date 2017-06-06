Washington Business Journal

Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Washington Business Journal » Study: D.C. one-ups Maryland…

Study: D.C. one-ups Maryland and Virginia in creating a strong economy

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline June 6, 2017 2:50 pm 06/06/2017 02:50pm
Share

The District has the fifth-best economy in the U.S., according to a new analysis from WalletHub.

D.C. earned this rank, topping Maryland and Virginia, because of its strong economic activity, economic health and innovation potential, according to the study. The city ranks No. 4 in the country for annual median household income and No. 8 for GDP growth, but falls more to the middle of the pack for startup activity (No. 24) and percentage of jobs in high-tech industries (No. 27).

WalletHub’s “Best & Worst State Economies” analysis for 2017 compared 50 states and the District across 27 metrics that inform economic strength and performance, according to the personal finance site.

The best state economies exist in Washington, California, Utah and Massachusetts, according to the study. Maryland and Virginia, though, aren’t far behind.

Maryland occupies the No. 9 spot and Virginia sits at No. 13. Although Maryland is average for economic activity (No. 18) and economic health (No. 28),…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Topics:
business Business & Finance Latest News Washington Business Journal
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Washington Business Journal » Study: D.C. one-ups Maryland…
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Don't Miss

Frank Lloyd Wright’s 150th birthday

June 8 is the 150th birthday of Frank Lloyd Wright. To celebrate, here are five of the legendary architect’s most-interesting houses that are currently (or were recently) on the market.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Washington Business Journal