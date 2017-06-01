Southwest Airlines testing two-door exit strategy

Southwest Airlines passengers may have a faster, easier exit from flights in the future, thanks to a dual-door deplaning process the company is testing in California airports.

In an attempt to reduce time-consuming bottlenecks, Dallas-based Southwest (NYSE: LUV) is testing the procedure at Mineta San Jose International Airport and Sacramento International Airport, and it has shown early promise at Burbank’s Bob Hope Airport.

So far, the testing has proven successful in improving both on time performance as well as the passenger experience, a statement from the airline says.

Southwest is launching a two-week test period starting on June 1 at the San Jose and Sacramento airports “to understand what resources and processes need to be in place to truly maximize utilization of dual door deplaning,” the statement says.

“During these two weeks, we will deplane as many inbound flights as possible through both available left side passenger doors.”

The new deplaning method will involve…