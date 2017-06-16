502

Social Enterprise Category

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline June 16, 2017 12:00 am 06/16/2017 12:00am
Social Enterprise Category Winner: Kyle Zimmer, First Book

After time spent volunteering at a soup kitchen and realizing the widespread lack of books for children in need, Kyle Zimmer co-founded First Book with two friends in 1992 as a social enterprise addressing the lack of access to educational materials. First Book is a nonprofit that works to provide equal access to quality education for children growing up in low-income families. First Book provides a wide range of educational resources — from high-quality, relevant new books, to school supplies, recreation equipment, winter coats, nonperishable snacks, basic needs items and other resources — a surround sound of resources of all kinds to eliminate barriers to learning for kids in need — and to support the educators and programs that serve them.

Kyle has dedicated two decades to understanding hurdles for the publishing industry and educators — and, importantly, to creating a sustainable solution that gives educators serving…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

