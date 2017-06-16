502

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline June 16, 2017 12:00 am 06/16/2017 12:00am
Services Category Winner: Bo Menkiti, The Menkiti Group, Keller Williams Capital Properties

Bo Menkiti is the Founder and CEO of The Menkiti Group, a real estate company dedicated to transforming lives and communities through real estate services. The Menkiti Group is focused on strengthening neighborhoods through the strategic development, management, and disposition of real estate in urban markets. The Menkiti Group takes a hyper-local, mission-based capital investment approach to enhance the communities in which it operates, through the renovation and development of real estate. Bo also serves as CEO and is the Founding Partner of Keller Williams Capital Properties, a residential real estate brokerage managed and operated by The Menkiti Group, which focuses on helping first-time homebuyers obtain financing.

