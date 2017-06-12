800

Washington Business Journal

See which local CEOs pledged to improve workplace diversity and inclusion

June 12, 2017
The heads of Gannett, Northrop Grumman and Under Armour are among the regional business leaders who have joined 150 nationwide to promote workplace diversity and inclusion.

The CEOs who signed onto the commitment, formed by a steering committee led by PwC U.S. Chairman Tim Ryan, are agreeing to take steps to create environments where diverse experiences and perspectives are welcomed, and where employees feel comfortable and encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion. The action comes a day after thousands participated in an “Equity March” in Washington, D.C. and exactly a year after 49 people died at a nightclub massacre in Orlando, Fla.

Companies are also facing increased pressure to improve workplace diversity.

“Diversity and inclusion is a strategic priority for everyone at Legg Mason,” Sullivan said in a statement. “Increasing diversity across our employee population and ensuring an inclusive environment achieves diversity of thought that is essential to our competitiveness…

