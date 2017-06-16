502

Washington Business Journal

Security Category

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline June 16, 2017 12:00 am 06/16/2017 12:00am
Security Category Winner: Rohyt Belani, PhishMe, Inc.

Rohyt Belani and Aaron Higbee launched PhishMe because they saw the need to empower the everyday employee in the fight against phishing emails, the No. 1 cause of data breaches.

PhishMe solutions fortify all employees and leverage them as a source of intelligence on phishing attacks in progress so organizations can respond faster to real threats and decrease their risk of data breach.

PhishMe was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Leesburg, Virginia. Serving almost 1,500 customers around the world, PhishMe has offices New York, San Francisco, London, Melbourne, Singapore and Dubai and serves other regions through a global network of partners.

Security Category Finalists

Rami Essaid | Distil Networks

Rami Essaid is the co-founder and CEO of Distil Networks, the global leader in bot detection and mitigation, blocking 99.9% of bad bots without impacting legitimate users. The company was founded in 2011 as the first easy and accurate…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

