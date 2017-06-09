SAIC to move corporate HQ to Reston, hire COO

Government services firm Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) is moving its corporate headquarters from McLean to Reston, opting to lease space in the facilities that housed what was once Scitor Holdings Inc., the company announced Thursday.

The move “is part of an effort to increase efficiencies and consolidate SAIC’s office leases” in the Greater Washington region, the press release stated.

SAIC sold its headquarters to Meridian Group in 2013 and has leased back space since then. Months later the company split in two: The parent company, which since the 1960s had been known as SAIC, was renamed Leidos Holdings Inc. The company that was spun off retained the name SAIC.

Beginning on July 1, the building’s address, which is currently known as 1710 SAIC Drive, will be renamed 1785 Greensboro Station Place at the request of the Meridian Group. The current lease will expire in 2020.

In May 2015 SAIC acquired Reston-based Scitor for $764 million and appears to be moving…