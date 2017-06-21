Rushern Baker to run for Maryland governor

Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker on Wednesday tossed his hat into the 2018 Maryland governor’s race.

In a video campaign announcement titled “For All of Us,” Baker, 58, finally confirmed the longstanding rumor that he would seek to replace Republican Gov. Larry Hogan in the governor’s mansion. Hogan will seek a second term, while the Democratic field is growing crowded with Baker, Ben Jealous and Alec Ross in the race and more expected.

“Everything that’s supposed to be up, is up,” Baker said in the video of Prince George’s, a county he has led since late 2010 in the wake of the Jack Johnson corruption scandal. “And everything that’s supposed to be down is down. And everyday I live by the words that my father taught me, ‘If you see something wrong and you think you can do better, don’t just complain. Do something.'”

In the video, Baker hits all the political notes: growing the economy “from the bottom up,” keeping health care costs down, improving public schools, “wages…