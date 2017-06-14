Report: Obamacare’s replacement could cost District $1.2 billion

The GOP’s replacement bill for the Affordable Care Act could end up costing the District $1.2 billion in the next decade, a new report from George Washington University researchers found.

The Republican-proposed American Health Care Act could also cost Maryland at least $2.4 billion and Virginia at least $700 million in gross state product by 2026, according to the study, funded by The Commonwealth Fund. Nationally, the study estimates the Republican bill would result in nearly 1 million fewer jobs and $93 billion less in gross state products.

Plenty of change is still possible before any measure passes Congress. After the House passed the AHCA in March, Senate leaders have said they are working on their own version. On Tuesday, President Donald Trump called the House version “mean” and called on senators to be more generous in their version, The Washington Post reported.

GWU’s report followed similar methodology as did the Congressional Budget Office in comparing the AHCA’s impact versus…