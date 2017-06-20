Reagan National about to begin its $1 billion improvement project

A $1 billion construction project at Reagan National Airport that promises to ease traveler congestion is about to get underway.

Project Journey, as the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority calls it, is a multiyear effort to deliver a new commuter concourse and two new security checkpoints serving terminals B, B/C and C. The $245 million checkpoint project is up first.

While prep work is already underway, the demolition of two hangars (Nos. 11 and 12) and the former MWAA office building at One Aviation Circle should begin in mid-July, said Rob Yingling, MWAA spokesman. The VIP Parking Lot will become a construction staging area later this summer, MWAA said.

And airport passengers will start seeing construction possibly affect their movement come November, when road improvement work is set to begin, Yingling said. MWAA said roadway work will take place during off-peak hours, largely between midnight and 9 a.m.

The checkpoint project will produce 28 security lanes and move National…