Private detective startup Trustify raises more than $6.5M in new funding

Private investigator for-hire company Trustify Inc. has raised at least $6.59 million in its latest funding round, according to a June 6 SEC filing.

The total offering amount was $7,698,530, although it is unclear if the Arlington-based Trustify ended up raising the full amount or is still raising money. SEC guidelines generally require filing the paperwork 15 days after beginning to raise the funds, so companies can continue raising after filing as well.

Trustify did not respond to a request for comment as of the time this article was published. I will update if I hear from the company on what its plans are for the new round.

I covered Trustify recently after the company sent tech scene critic Glen Hellman (also known as “Mr. Cranky”) a cease-and-desist letter and retraction request for a series of blog posts in which Hellman took aim at the company and its founder Danny Boice.

Hellman called Boice a “flim flam man” (perhaps in reference to Trustify’s earlier name, “FlimFlam”)…