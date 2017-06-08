800

Washington Business Journal

Perkins & Will designs a university science building with a serious set of shades

When Bowie State University opens its new Center for Natural Science, Mathematics and Nursing on Friday, the 149,000-square-foot building will essentially be outfitted with a gigantic set of Transitions lenses.

The building’s 25,000 square feet of windows from Minnesota’s SageGlass feature dynamic glazing, a state-of-the art system in which the glass will change from clear to tinted to almost opaque depending on weather conditions and time of day. Perkins & Will Principal Paul Harney said it is the first time the architectural firm has used the smart-glass technology locally.

“The window reduces solar heat gain depending on the amount of light hitting the glass,” he said. “It’s constantly measuring ambient light conditions and then tinting the glass accordingly.”

The glazing means the building will not need shades or blinds. So while the technology was an added expense for the $102 million project, it will save Bowie State on both window coverings and future utility bills,…

