On-demand manufacturing startup Xometry lands another pile of money — and a big-name investor

Gaithersburg-based on-demand manufacturing platform Xometry has landed another $15 million and BMW as an investor.

BMW i Ventures joined existing investors GE Ventures and Highland Capital Partners to bring Xometry’s total fundraising to date to about $38 million. That money will go toward building out its manufacturing partner network and enhancing its software platform, according to Xometry co-founder and CEO Randy Altschuler.

Here’s how it works. Any company, startup or person can upload their 3D models to the Xometry platform to get instant feedback on pricing, manufacturing times, materials and the best ways to produce what has been asked for. The platform then connects the order to one of its manufacturing partners across the country, which creates and ships out the order.

Xometry, founded in 2013, will now work to grow its manufacturing partner network from the 500 it currently has, Altschuler said. It will also expand its sales team as it pushes past 5,000 customers.

