Now we know just how much JBG Smith might trade for on the open market

Shares of what’s to become Greater Washington’s largest publicly traded real estate developer could be worth a combined $5.7 billion once it starts trading on the New York Stock Exchange in mid-July, according to new federal financial filings information.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) estimates the net asset value at about $41.34 per share for JBG Smith, the combination of its D.C. business unit with that of Chevy Chase developer The JBG Cos., according to an investor presentation Vornado filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission this month.

The deal is structured as a spinoff and merger, rather than as an initial public offering, so it’s not as though JBG Smith will be issuing new shares as part of a cash raise. Rather, that is the expected value of the 137.8 million of fully diluted shares that Vornado and JBG stakeholders will hold in the new venture once JBGS shares debut on the New York Stock Exchange come July 18.

The SEC certified the shares for trading on the stock…