Norges Bank, Oxford poised to set record with expected D.C. acquisition

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline June 5, 2017 2:41 pm 06/05/2017 02:41pm
One of D.C.’s newest office buildings is poised to set a record as the priciest investment sale in the history of D.C.’s commercial real estate market.

Norges Bank Investment Management and Oxford Properties have reached a deal to acquire 900 16th St. NW for about $1,250 per square foot, or about $160 million, according to GlobeSt., which cited an unidentified source. The sale would top that of America’s Square, which set the record when it sold for $1,083 per square foot in February 2015.

As it happens, the 900 16th property was being marketed for sale by JLL’s John Duffy, who also brokered America’s Square while still with Sage Capital Advisors. Duffy was retained to market 900 16th by the building’s developers and current owners, a partnership between The JBG Cos. and ICG Properties.

Representatives for the buyers and sellers could not be reached for comment. Duffy did not return multiple calls for comment.

The sale comes ahead of JBG’s planned merger with Vornado Realty Trust’s…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

