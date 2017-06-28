Nestle says it’s eyeing targeted acquisitions, stock buybacks

Nestle said Tuesday it is preparing to spend billions of dollars on stock buybacks and is eyeing acquisitions in fast-growing segments of its business — perhaps bringing significant change to the company in the years ahead.

The Switzerland-based global food giant, which is in the process of moving its U.S. headquarters to Rosslyn, made the announcement just a few days after an activist shareholder put pressure on the company to set an urgent new course.

Nestle said Tuesday its capital spending will be focused on high-growth categories like coffee, petcare, infant nutrition and bottled water and expanding its presence in “high-growth geographic markets.” It said it would also pursue growth opportunities in consumer health care. The company said it would only pursue acquisitions that fit within these categories.

The company announced earlier this month that is pursuing the sale of its confectionary business. The company counts Butterfinger, Kit Kat and Baby Ruth among is chocolate…