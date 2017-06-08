800

Neighbor vs. neighbor: The saga of Cloakroom’s rooftop continues in Mount Vernon Triangle

Residents in Mount Vernon Triangle are engaged in a battle with the owner of a local strip club — and of their own ANC commissioners — over a rooftop lounge the club wants to add to its property.

The actual status of the rooftop is still in limbo. Cloakroom owner Andre DeMoya has applied for a liquor license, including the rooftop space, but it has not yet been approved. A hearing Wednesday before the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board set the stage for a protest hearing between neighbors and the applicant.

To start from the beginning: Cloakroom, a strip club located at the corner of Fifth and K streets NW that has been closed since a partial building collapse in 2014, is getting ready to reopen and is requesting an alcoholic beverage permit that includes a partially enclosed rooftop lounge. (The former establishment did not have a rooftop.)

That proposal didn’t sit so well with some neighbors, however, including a group of 128 residents who lodged a formal protest. ANC 6E, whose…

