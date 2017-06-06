MGM National Harbor leads the way as Maryland casinos bring in $136.5M in May

Maryland casinos brought in $136.5 million in May, with the seven-month old MGM National Harbor leading the way.

Both Horseshoe Casino Baltimore and Live Casino & Hotel posted declines during the month.

Live Casino & Hotel, the largest casino in the state and the closest to MGM, saw year-over-year revenue drop 22.3 percent to $45.9 million. Horseshoe Casino Baltimore declined 18.1 percent to $23.6 million.

MGM National Harbor generated $50.55 million in May, the second month the casino eclipsed the $50 million mark since opening in December.

Excluding the Prince George’s County casino, gaming revenue across the state declined 17.7 percent from May 2016. Including MGM, total revenue was boosted by 31 percent.

Hollywood Casino Perryville generated $6.4 million, a year-over-year decrease of 7.8 percent.

Rocky Gap Casino posted a 7.4 percent increase in revenue, bringing in $4.75 million. Casino at Ocean Downs generated $5.3 million in May, up 3.3 percent from a year before.