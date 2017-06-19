Metro to extend hours for select special events — with a few caveats

After the yearlong SafeTrack program ends June 25, Metro plans to cut service earlier than it used to on nights and weekends. But there could be some exceptions to that for big events.

The agency “can consider up to 10 events of extended system hours … over the next year,” said Lynn Bowersox, Metro’s assistant general manager, in a letter to event organizers shared with WAMU.

This means organizers of concerts, sports and other special events could convince Metro to open earlier or close later — after meeting certain requirements.

To qualify, event organizers would have to make a $100,000 deposit for each additional hour the rail system would stay open, and could also have to cover the cost associated with extending its service. The request would also have to be made in advance to ensure planned track work could be rescheduled, WAMU reported.

Events that are held annually or scheduled, like baseball games or festivals, for instance, will be considered. They’ll also have to…