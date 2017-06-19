502

Washington Business Journal

Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Washington Business Journal » Metro to extend hours…

Metro to extend hours for select special events — with a few caveats

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline June 19, 2017 3:13 pm 06/19/2017 03:13pm
Share

After the yearlong SafeTrack program ends June 25, Metro plans to cut service earlier than it used to on nights and weekends. But there could be some exceptions to that for big events.

The agency “can consider up to 10 events of extended system hours … over the next year,” said Lynn Bowersox, Metro’s assistant general manager, in a letter to event organizers shared with WAMU.

This means organizers of concerts, sports and other special events could convince Metro to open earlier or close later — after meeting certain requirements.

To qualify, event organizers would have to make a $100,000 deposit for each additional hour the rail system would stay open, and could also have to cover the cost associated with extending its service. The request would also have to be made in advance to ensure planned track work could be rescheduled, WAMU reported.

Events that are held annually or scheduled, like baseball games or festivals, for instance, will be considered. They’ll also have to…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Topics:
business Business & Finance Latest News Washington Business Journal
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Washington Business Journal » Metro to extend hours…
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Don't Miss

Awesome Con 2017

Meticulous face paint, carefully stitched skirts, foam weapons and wigs of every color were on display at Awesome Con in downtown D.C.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Washington Business Journal