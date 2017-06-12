800

MedStar Georgetown University Hospital expansion project pushed back

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline June 12, 2017 12:02 pm 06/12/2017 12:02pm
Construction on MedStar Georgetown University Hospital’s planned $567 million surgical pavilion is expected to begin in January 2018 after the project got the OK from D.C.’s Zoning Commission last week.

The target for breaking ground is about a year after officials initially hoped to begin the project. It is now expected to be completed in 2021, rather than 2020 as I previously reported.

Hospital officials said they have a six-month process ahead to work through various pre-construction projects and currently working through the administrative permitting process. They said there have been no substantial architectural changes to the project.

“This is a large and important project and we wanted to spend the time to get it right,” a spokeswoman said in a statement.

The project needed the approval of the zoning commission, not only because it is part of the Georgetown University campus plan, but because there were a handful of special exceptions needed from zoning regulations.

A 477,000-square-foot…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

