McLean contractor buys ABM Industries’ government services business

McLean-based global logistics contractor Valiant Integrated Services bought the government services business of ABM Industries Inc. (NYSE: ABM) for $35.5 million, according to public filings Wednesday.

Valiant CEO Jim Jaska said the addition of ABM Government Services will bring with it a deeper portfolio of facilities management contracts to complement Valiant’s current work primarily providing food and dining and fuel services to bases overseas. ABM also provides linguistics, translation and interpretation services.

The deal closed on May 31, according to ABM’s SEC documents filed on Wednesday. For the first six months of ABM’s fiscal year — which begins on Nov. 1 and ends on Oct. 31 — the government services segment generated $74.3 million of ABM’s total revenue for the first half of the year of $2.64 billion, or slightly less than 3 percent.

The combined company will generate roughly $250 million in annual revenue and have 1,200 employees, Jaska said.

Valiant’s contracts…