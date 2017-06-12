800

Washington Business Journal

Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Washington Business Journal » Major children's clothing retailer…

Major children’s clothing retailer files for Chapter 11 restructuring

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline June 12, 2017 7:29 am 06/12/2017 07:29am
Share

The hits keep coming for the nation’s most prominent mall retailers.

San Francisco-based children’s clothing retailer Gymboree Corp. announced late Sunday it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, but at this time expects to “otherwise manage its day-to-day operations as usual.”

Gymboree operates 19 stores in Greater Washington under the names Gymboree, Gymboree Outlet, Janie and Jack and Crazy 8. The retailer has an inventory of nearly 1,300 stores across the U.S. and Canada. A company statement suggests some of those will close, though the number, and locations, are unclear.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP is handling the Gymboree bankruptcy case, which was filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court of the Eastern District of Virginia. According to the filing, Gymboree claims $755.5 million in assets and $1.36 billion in total debt.

Bloomberg reported in March that the Bain Capital-controlled Gymboree faced a June 1 interest payment on its debt, and a bankruptcy filing would likely follow.

“We have three…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Topics:
business Business & Finance Latest News Washington Business Journal
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Washington Business Journal » Major children's clothing retailer…
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Don't Miss

2017 CMT Music Awards

The biggest names in country music — and more! — came to Nashville, Tennessee, Wednesday night for the CMT Music Awards.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Washington Business Journal