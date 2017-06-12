Major children’s clothing retailer files for Chapter 11 restructuring

The hits keep coming for the nation’s most prominent mall retailers.

San Francisco-based children’s clothing retailer Gymboree Corp. announced late Sunday it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, but at this time expects to “otherwise manage its day-to-day operations as usual.”

Gymboree operates 19 stores in Greater Washington under the names Gymboree, Gymboree Outlet, Janie and Jack and Crazy 8. The retailer has an inventory of nearly 1,300 stores across the U.S. and Canada. A company statement suggests some of those will close, though the number, and locations, are unclear.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP is handling the Gymboree bankruptcy case, which was filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court of the Eastern District of Virginia. According to the filing, Gymboree claims $755.5 million in assets and $1.36 billion in total debt.

Bloomberg reported in March that the Bain Capital-controlled Gymboree faced a June 1 interest payment on its debt, and a bankruptcy filing would likely follow.

“We have three…