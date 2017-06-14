1002

It’s Gillespie v. Northam in Virginia’s gubernatorial election

June 14, 2017
Republican Ed Gillespie will challenge Democrat Ralph Northam, Virginia’s lieutenant governor, in November’s gubernatorial election after the two defeated their primary opponents Tuesday.

Gillespie, the former chairman of the Republican National Committee who came so close to defeating Sen. Mark Warner three years ago, barely defeated Corey Stewart, the chairman of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors. With 100 percent of the vote in, Gillespie recorded 160,039 votes to Stewart’s 155,716, a margin of 4,323, or 1.18 percent.

Stewart had not conceded as of Wednesday morning. The Minnesota native, who led Donald Trump’s Virginia presidential campaign operation for a time, hung his campaign largely on the issue of preserving confederate monuments and culture, and it appears to have resonated in his home base of Prince William, which he won by nearly 30 percent, and throughout central and southern Virginia. But it wasn’t quite enough.

Northam was seemingly locked in a neck-and-neck…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

