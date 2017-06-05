Washington Business Journal

Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Washington Business Journal » Hogan says he's 'just…

Hogan says he’s ‘just getting started’ as 2018 election looms

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline June 5, 2017 2:53 pm 06/05/2017 02:53pm
Share

Gov. Larry Hogan committed to running for re-election Monday and called on businesses to help prevent the legislature from overriding his veto of the Democrat-led paid sick leave law.

Hogan delivered his third “State of Business” address to more than 730 members of the business community at a luncheon hosted by Maryland Business for Responsive Government. Hogan joked his predecessor, Martin O’Malley, “would punish you for showing up to a lunch like this.”

During what sounded very much like a campaign stump speech, Hogan repeatedly told the audience, “We’re not done. We’re just getting started.”

“Together we have made a great deal of progress over the past two years,” Hogan said. “If we’ve accomplished all of this over two years dealing with partisanship and dealing with riots and aggressive and bad cancer, imagine what we can accomplish over the next six years.”

Hogan is already facing a tough field in the 2018 gubernatorial election. Former NAACP president Ben Jealous, Baltimore County…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Topics:
business Business & Finance Latest News Washington Business Journal
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Washington Business Journal » Hogan says he's 'just…
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Don't Miss

Razing blighted Baltimore

Hundreds of homes that have come to symbolize a deep social divide are torn down in Baltimore.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Washington Business Journal