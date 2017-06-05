Hogan says he’s ‘just getting started’ as 2018 election looms

Gov. Larry Hogan committed to running for re-election Monday and called on businesses to help prevent the legislature from overriding his veto of the Democrat-led paid sick leave law.

Hogan delivered his third “State of Business” address to more than 730 members of the business community at a luncheon hosted by Maryland Business for Responsive Government. Hogan joked his predecessor, Martin O’Malley, “would punish you for showing up to a lunch like this.”

During what sounded very much like a campaign stump speech, Hogan repeatedly told the audience, “We’re not done. We’re just getting started.”

“Together we have made a great deal of progress over the past two years,” Hogan said. “If we’ve accomplished all of this over two years dealing with partisanship and dealing with riots and aggressive and bad cancer, imagine what we can accomplish over the next six years.”

Hogan is already facing a tough field in the 2018 gubernatorial election. Former NAACP president Ben Jealous, Baltimore County…