Here’s the timetable for Union Station’s concourse renovation

Amtrak and the Union Station Redevelopment Corporation plan to tear down a wall and double the size of Union Station’s main concourse, among other projects, without closing or changing train schedules.

The two groups have four main short-term projects — a new Amtrak police building, concourse expansion and modernization, the reactivation of an unused track and subbasement repairs — that are slated to be completed by 2021.

“We’ll need to get creative,” said David Zaidain, a senior infrastructure planning manager at Amtrak, about working the train schedules around the construction. Zaidain was on hand Thursday for an open house about the upcoming projects. There will be track outages due to the repairs, Zaidain said, but the track reopening should offset those closures.

Amtrak declined to disclose the estimated cost of these projects “as to protect the integrity of upcoming competitive solicitations,” a company representative said. According to the Amtrak website, there…